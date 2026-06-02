Pune Police Commissioner rejects MP Supriya Sule's rising crime claims, highlights declining stats

Pune:

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has written to NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, rejecting allegations that crime is increasing in Pune and defending the police force's performance with official crime statistics and details of recent enforcement measures.

The letter comes days after Sule criticised the Pune Police and sought action against the police commissioner, citing concerns over law and order in the city following a series of incidents, including the recent toxic liquor tragedy.

Commissioner highlights declining trend

In his response, Kumar asserted that Pune has witnessed a declining trend in crime over the past three years. Comparing crime data from January 1-May 31, 2025, with January 1-May 27, 2026, he said several categories of serious offences had registered significant reductions.

According to figures cited in the letter, attempt-to-murder cases declined by 27 per cent, robbery cases by 36 per cent, chain-snatching incidents by 56 per cent, house burglaries by 14 per cent, theft cases by 24 per cent and vehicle thefts by 28 per cent.

The data also showed a 3 per cent decline in assault cases, a 7 per cent reduction in rape cases and a 1 per cent drop in molestation cases.

'Perception of crime surge created'

The police commissioner acknowledged that five serious incidents occurring within a span of ten days in May had created a public perception that crime was on the rise. However, he maintained that the first four months of 2026 had remained largely peaceful.

Following the incidents, Pune Police intensified combing operations, increased night patrolling and stepped up preventive measures across the city. Kumar also highlighted several cases in which prompt police action helped save lives, including a recent shooting incident and another case in which an autorickshaw driver was allegedly pushed off a bridge.

Rejecting claims that Pune is among India's most crime-prone cities, Kumar referred to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

According to the figures cited in the letter, Pune ranks 18th among 19 metropolitan cities in terms of overall cognisable crimes and 15th in offences registered under the IPC/BNS categories.

The commissioner said these statistics clearly show that describing Pune as the country's "crime capital" is factually incorrect and does not reflect the actual law-and-order situation in the city.

The letter is being seen as a direct response to criticism from political leaders and an attempt by the police administration to reassure residents about public safety and ongoing efforts to curb crime.

Also read: History-sheeter tortures wife with 'murga' punishment for 4 hours, threatens with acid attack