Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: What happened in the Pune civic polls last time in 2017?

The Pune Municipal Corporation went to poll today, January 15, with result is set to be announced on January 16. The Pune Municipal Election is going to witness a four-corner contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also fielded candidates for the PMC election.

What happened in the Pune Municipal Corporation election in 2017?

The Pune Municipal Corporation election was held on February 21, a total of 55.45 per cent votes casted. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a clear majority securing 97 seats. NCP bagged 39 seats, Shiv Sena- 10, Congress- 9, MNS- 2, AIMIM- 1, Independents and others- 4. Mukta Tilak (BJP) was elected as the new mayor of BJP, while Navanth Kamble got elected as the Deputy Mayor. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 36.67 per cent of the total votes, NCP- 21.94 per cent, INC- 8.63 per cent.

The Pune Municipal Corporation election result is set to be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

The BJP is contesting 136 wards in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is fielding candidates in 89 wards. The alliance has not put up candidates in wards 145, 167, 211, and 212, and is witnessing friendly contests in wards 34, 173, and 225. On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting 164 wards, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 52 wards, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 12 wards. This alliance has no candidates in wards 107, 211, and 226, while friendly fights are underway in wards 140, 143, 175, and 179. Meanwhile, the Congress–VBA–RSPS alliance has not fielded candidates in 26 wards.