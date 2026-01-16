Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check list of leading/ winning candidates Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: BJP is leading in 52 seats, while NCP is ahead in 6 seats in Pune Municipal Corporation. The Pune Civic Polls is going to witness a four-corner contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress. Check list of winning/ leading candidates.

The BJP is leading in 52 seats, while NCP is ahead in 6 seats in Pune Municipal Corporation. The Pune Civic Polls is going to witness a four-corner contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress.

In the last municipal election in Pune, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a clear majority securing 97 seats. NCP bagged 39 seats, Shiv Sena- 10, Congress- 9, MNS- 2, AIMIM- 1, Independents and others- 4. Mukta Tilak (BJP) was elected as the new mayor of BJP, while Navanth Kamble got elected as the Deputy Mayor. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 36.67 per cent of the total votes, NCP- 21.94 per cent, INC- 8.63 per cent. Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results Live: BJP leads in 45 seats

BJP- 52

NCP-Ajit Pawar- 5

Congress- 5

NCP-Sharad Pawar- 2.

All the 29 civic poll results which include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna will be announced today, January 16. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.