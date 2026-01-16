Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check complete list of winners Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The counting of votes has started, the civic body poll is going to witness a high-voltage contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress. Check complete list of winners here

Pune:

The Pune Municipal Corporation Election result 2026 will be announced today, January 16. The counting of votes has started, the civic body poll is going to witness a high-voltage contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress. The Pune Municipal Corporation has a total of 165 seats.

In the last municipal election in Pune, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a clear majority securing 97 seats. NCP bagged 39 seats, Shiv Sena- 10, Congress- 9, MNS- 2, AIMIM- 1, Independents and others- 4. Mukta Tilak (BJP) was elected as the new mayor of BJP, while Navanth Kamble got elected as the Deputy Mayor. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 36.67 per cent of the total votes, NCP- 21.94 per cent, INC- 8.63 per cent.

The election results of 29 municipal corporations that include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna will be announced on January 16.

Here's the complete list of winners of Pune Municipal Corporation