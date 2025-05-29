Pune: Man arrested for impersonating as Army officer, case registered by intelligence units and police Maharashtra: A case has been registered against the accused under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Lashkar Police Station. A detailed investigation is underway, and the accused is being jointly interrogated by military and police officials.

Pune:

In a swift and coordinated operation, a man impersonating an Indian Army personnel was arrested near Bishop School in Maharashtra's Pune. The arrest was carried out by a joint team comprising the Southern Command Military Intelligence, Southern Command Military Police Unit, and Pune City Police’s Lashkar Police Station, based on credible intelligence input.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Bhosale, son of Shivaji Bhosale. He had allegedly been misleading officers at the Lashkar Police Station by falsely claiming to be an active member of the Indian Army. Military Intelligence and Military Police teams posted in Pune had alerted local authorities about the suspect's suspicious activities in the Pune Cantonment area. Acting on the intel, the joint team kept the suspect under surveillance and confirmed the information. He was arrested on May 28 (Wednesday) at around 2:00 pm.

During the arrest, several items were recovered from Abhishek Bhosale, including-

Two sets of combat uniforms

One pair of DMS boots

A green belt

A nameplate reading “Abhi Bhosale”

A fake identity card

Combat T-shirts

One peak cap

One combat cap

A scarf and other items

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Lashkar Police Station. A detailed investigation is underway, and the accused is being jointly interrogated by military and police officials.