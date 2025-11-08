Pune land scam: Stamp duty dept issues Rs 43 crore notice to Ajit Pawar's son Parth's firm The controversy involves a 40-acre government-owned plot in Koregaon Park, Pune, reportedly sold for just Rs 300 crore, with stamp duty recorded at only ₹500 instead of ₹21 crore.

Mumbai:

A new development has emerged in the alleged Rs 1,800 crore Pune land scam involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar. The state Stamp Duty Department has issued a notice to Amedia LLP, a company linked to Parth, demanding payment of around Rs 43 crore in dues and penalties. The controversy has sparked a political storm, prompting Ajit Pawar to publicly assure full cooperation and transparency in the investigation.

Details of the alleged land scam

The company’s name surfaced after reports alleged that a 40-acre government-owned plot in Pune’s Koregaon Park, valued at nearly ₹1,800 crore, was sold for just ₹300 crore. It was further alleged that a ₹21 crore stamp duty was recorded at merely ₹500, triggering suspicions of fraud and collusion between company representatives and government officials.

Ajit Pawar seeks transparent probe

Reacting to the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that he personally spoke with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and requested a fair and transparent investigation.

“Even though this case involves my family, I told the Chief Minister to act strictly according to the rules. We will fully cooperate in the matter. Allegations are easy to make, but the truth must come out before the people,” Pawar said.

He further clarified that preliminary findings revealed no financial transaction had taken place in the deal, adding that “all related documents were later cancelled and transactions nullified.”

Fadnavis orders high-level inquiry

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the case as “prima facie serious” and ordered a high-level investigation led by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge. The Revenue Department and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) are now probing possible procedural violations and collusion.

Following an interim report by the Inspector General of Registration, two officials — Tehsildar Suryakant Yevale and Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru — were suspended for their alleged involvement. Police later raided Taru’s office, seizing laptops, files, and documents as evidence.

Opposition outrage and political fallout

Opposition parties have accused the Mahayuti government of shielding Parth Pawar. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded Ajit Pawar’s resignation and a criminal case against his son. Activist Anjali Damania and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray called for a judicial probe, alleging a cover-up.

Legal complexities and broader impact

The land in question was originally Mahar Vatan property leased to the Indian Botanical Survey and under government control. Legal experts say the sale to a private company without government approval was irregular and potentially illegal.

As the investigation continues, the case has become a key political test for the ruling BJP–NCP–Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance, with far-reaching implications for the Pawar family and Maharashtra’s political landscape.