Pune land deal: Ajit Pawar's son not mentioned in report; government official, two others indicted

A committee headed by Joint Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Rajendra Muthe has held three individuals responsible in connection with a disputed land transaction worth Rs 300 crore involving a firm linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar. The report was submitted on Tuesday, a senior official from the registration department said.

According to the official, cited by PTI, the panel did not mention Parth Pawar in its findings as his name does not appear on any of the documents examined during the inquiry. The three-member committee’s report was handed over to IGR Ravindra Binwade, who later forwarded it to Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar for further action.

"Since Parth Pawar's name does not come on record in the entire sale deed, he can not be indicted in the probe. The report, however, indicted all those who are directly involved in the deal including suspended government official (sub-registrar) Ravindra Taru," said the official.

About the case

The case concerns the sale of 40 acres in Pune’s Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a company in which Parth is a partner. The land was later found to be government property and therefore not eligible for sale. The firm was also granted a stamp duty waiver of Rs 21 crore, which led to further scrutiny.

The report names Digvijay Patil, Parth Pawar’s cousin and business partner, and Sheetal Tejwani, who held power of attorney for the land sellers. Both, along with another accused, Ravindra Taru, have already been booked by the Pune Police in the related FIR.

Reports by two other departments soon

Two more inquiries—one by the revenue department and another by the settlement commissioner—are expected to conclude soon. All three reports will be sent to Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge, who heads a six-member panel formed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate the matter.

The Muthe committee has also suggested steps to prevent similar fraudulent land transactions in future.

Meanwhile, Amadea Enterprises LLP has been given seven days to respond to a notice demanding Rs 42 crore in stamp duty following the cancellation of the Mundhwa land deal.