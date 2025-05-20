Pune International Airport flooded after heavy rains in city, passengers face tough time | Video Thousands of passengers who use the Pune airport every day faced a tough time as just one hour of rain led to massive waterlogging near the exit gate of the airport, causing major inconvenience.

Pune:

The Pune International Airport was on Tuesday flooded after heavy rains in city and passengers faced tough time while waiting for their next flight. Due to unseasonal rain in Pune, all the gates of the Pune International Airport were flooded and just one hour of rain in Pune city led to waterlogging near the exit gate of the airport.

Video of flooding at the Pune airport surfaced showing a chamber near the exit gate of Pune airport being completely filled.

The development comes as many parts of Pune received significant rainfall on Monday, with Lohgaon recording the highest at 39.8 mm by 9:45 PM, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely to continue across the region over the next several days,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The weather office also warned of heavy rain on May 20, with light to moderate rainfall expected from May 21 to May 25 during the afternoon and evening hours.

List of places recorded high rainfall in Pune:

Lohgaon: 39.8 mm

Malin: 31.0 mm

Haveli: 16.5 mm

Baramati: 14.5 mm

Lavasa: 13.5 mm

Lavale: 13.0 mm

Hadapsar: 12.5 mm

Wadgaonsheri: 11.0 mm

Purandar: 6.5 mm

Ballalwadi: 5.5 mm

Girivan: 5.0 mm

Narayangaon: 4.5 mm

Dhamdhere / Talegaon / Rajgurunagar: 4.0 mm each

Nimgiri / NDA / Lonavala: 2.0 mm each

Bhor / Dudulgaon: 1.0 mm each

Daund: 0.5 mm