Pune: Four employees of private firm killed as vehicle carrying them catches fire in Hinjewadi.

Pune fire: At least four employees of a private firm were killed after their company vehicle carrying a group of staffers caught fire near Pune on Wednesday (March 19), police said. The incident occurred at Hinjewadi in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, an official said.

A tempo traveller was ferrying some employees of the company to their office. When the vehicle was near Dassault Systemes, it suddenly caught fire, prompting the driver to slow down, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad of Hinjewadi.

“While some employees managed to come out, four of their colleagues could not evict themselves and died. The work to remove the bodies from the vehicle is underway,” he added.

"Four people were killed after a minibus caught fire in the Hinjewadi area of Pune city," said Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat, Hinjewadi Police station, Pimpri Chinchwad Police.

