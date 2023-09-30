Pune family assaulted for asking idol immersion processionists not to play music due to kin's death, 21 held

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A family was allegedly assaulted by 21 persons with sharp weapons in Maharashtra’s Pune district after it asked them not to play the music loudly during the Ganpati idol immersion due to the death of a kin, police said.

The incident took place in the Ganesh Nagar near Somathane Phata in Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday.

"All 21 persons have been arrested in connection with the assault. Complainant Sunil Shinde's son had died recently. When the immersion processed passed by their home, he asked them not to play loud music as the family was grieving," an official said.

The accused persons attacked them with iron rods, sticks and sharp weapons while returning after idol immersion.

“Shinde, some of his family members and their driver sustained serious injuries," the Talegaon Dabhade police station official said.

The 21 accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act for attempt to murder, rioting and other offences, he informed.

(With PTI inputs)