Pune couple duped of Rs 14 crore over six years by 'Godwoman' posing as Shankar Baba's daughter Pune: According to the complaint, the Doles were persuaded by the Pandharpurkars’ claims of having divine powers and the ability to cure their daughters through spiritual rituals. Driven by faith and desperation, the couple started sending substantial amounts of money to the accused in 2019.

In a shocking case from Pune’s Kothrud area, a man and his wife were allegedly cheated of Rs 14 crore over a span of six years by a woman posing as a spiritual healer. The accused, claiming divine powers, exploited the couple’s faith and family distress to extort money under the guise of curing their daughters’ illnesses.

The victims, Deepak Pundalik Doles and his wife, residents of Woodland Society in Kothrud, have lodged a formal complaint with the Police Commissioner’s office, detailing how their trust was systematically manipulated between 2019 and 2024.

Vulnerable parents fall prey amid family crisis

According to the complaint, the couple’s ordeal began when their elder daughter was diagnosed with a mental health condition, while their younger daughter suffered from alopecia, a severe hair-loss disorder. After modern medical treatment yielded little improvement, the couple started attending religious gatherings in search of spiritual remedies.

It was during one such event in 2018 that they met a man identified as Deepak Janardan Khadke, who introduced them to a couple named Vedika and Kunal Pandharpurkar. The pair allegedly claimed to be the “daughter and son-in-law of Shankar Maharaj,” a revered spiritual figure, and said that Vedika could channel the spirit of “Shankar Baba” to heal people.

‘Divine healing’ turns into financial trap

The Doles couple said they were initially convinced by the Pandharpurkars’ religious claims and promises of miraculous recovery for their daughters. Acting out of faith and fear, they began transferring large sums of money to the accused from 2019 onward to perform rituals and special spiritual healing sessions.

Over six years, the victims deposited close to Rs 14 crore into various bank accounts controlled by Vedika and Kunal. The couple believed the payments were essential for divine blessings and the well-being of their children. By 2024, their savings were completely drained. When their daughters showed no improvement, the realization dawned that they had been deceived.

Economic offences wing launches probe

Following their complaint, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune Police has initiated a preliminary investigation. Officials said the accused took advantage of the couple’s emotional vulnerability, exploiting their faith to carry out a prolonged financial fraud.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar confirmed that a detailed probe is underway. “We are investigating the case thoroughly and will ensure strict action against those responsible,” he said.