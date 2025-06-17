Pune bridge tragedy: Maharashtra chief secretary orders closure of risk-prone tourist spots during monsoon In the wake of a tragic bridge collapse in Pune that claimed four lives, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik on Monday directed officials to temporarily shut down risk-prone tourist spots during the monsoon.

Mumbai:

A day after four picnickers were killed when a decades-old iron bridge collapsed in Pune district, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik on Monday directed officials to prioritise citizen safety by temporarily closing off risky tourist spots during the monsoon season. Reviewing the situation at a high-level meeting following the Indrayani river bridge collapse at Kundmala, a popular tourist site in Maval tehsil, Saunik said signage alone is not enough, and vulnerable areas should be shut down until repairs and safety measures are complete.

“During the monsoon, some tourist spots see heavy footfall. The administration must be vigilant at such places. If there is danger, entry should be temporarily banned,” she said, adding that appropriate action must be taken against tourists who flout safety instructions.

The 32-year-old pedestrian bridge at Kundmala had been declared unsafe by the district administration, and warning boards had been installed, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis noted earlier in the day. Senior officials from Pune, including Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Collector Jitendra Dudi, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, and top police officers, attended the meeting via video conferencing.

Monsoon alert: Bridge surveys, crowd control measures ordered

Calling for an area-wise responsibility system, Saunik asked the administration to involve Home Guards and NCC cadets to enforce crowd control and help with on-ground vigilance. She also directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to conduct surveys of all bridges on public roads and repair or rebuild older structures where needed. Special precautions, she said, are necessary in Pune division, which sees a sharp rise in monsoon tourism.

The chief secretary also flagged other recent accidents across the state, including the June 9 tragedy in Thane where four passengers fell off an overcrowded local train and died. “These deaths are deeply unfortunate. All agencies must work in coordination to prevent such incidents,” she said.

Train and metro safety under scanner; crowd alerts, baggage scanners mooted

In a separate meeting held with officials from the Railways, Metro, police and municipal bodies, Saunik called for immediate steps to bolster rail safety, particularly during heavy rains and festivals.

She suggested issuing guidelines for train and metro commuters, installing baggage scanners at stations, and activating crowd-alert systems — including siren-like alarms — in packed trains.

“Announcements, display boards, social media, and FM channels must be used to keep commuters informed during peak crowding or high tide warnings,” she said.

The top bureaucrat also recommended using artificial intelligence and CCTV surveillance in collaboration with police to monitor crowds and respond quickly to emergencies.

To curb misinformation during accidents, Saunik asked agencies to develop a mechanism for issuing verified updates swiftly and transparently.

(Based on PTI inputs)