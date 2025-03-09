Pune BMW urination case: Driver Gaurav Ahuja, co-passenger remanded in police custody Both driver Guarav Ahuja and his co-passenger Bhagyendra Oswal, were arrested and presented in the Pune Sessions Court, which sent them to police custody till March 10.

The arrested individuals in the Pune BMW urinating case on Sunday were sent to police custody till Monday after they were arrested. Accused Gaurav Ahuja, who was driving the BMW car and his co-passenger Bhagyesh Oswal were arrested by the police for urinating at a traffic junction in Pune.

A video of the act, which took place at 7:30 am on Saturday in Shastrinagar in Yerawada area, had gone viral on social media, prompting police to book Ahuja (25) and Oswal (22) for public nuisance, rash and negligent driving, causing danger on public roads and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

The police arrested Oswal from his residence on Saturday. Ahuja was detained hours later from Karad in the neighbouring Satara district and was placed under arrest in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

In the clip that went viral on social media platforms, Oswal can be seen occupying the front seat of the luxury car while Ahuja is urinating at a traffic junction before taking to the wheel and speeding off after making an obscene gesture at a person videoing the incident.

Ahuja and Oswal were produced in the sessions court in Pune. The public prosecutor sought a seven-day police remand to allow a probe into whether the two had consumed any narcotic substance. However, the duo's lawyer opposed the remand plea, claiming police were working under political and media pressure and had invoked BNS sections that did not apply to the case.

After hearing both sides' arguments, the court remanded Ahuja and Oswal in police remand till March 10. Earlier, Ahuja recorded an apology video in which he said he sought a chance from the police department, adding that he would surrender within eight hours.

In the video, he said with folded hands, "I am Gaurav Ahuja, what I did in public was very wrong. I apologise to the public, the police department and Shinde Saheb. Give me a chance. I'm sorry. Don't bother any of my family members. I will surrender at the Yerwada police station in the next eight hours."