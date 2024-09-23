Pune airport to be named after Sant Tukaram Maharaj as Maharashtra govt approves proposal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Pune Airport

In a major development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday (September 23) announced a list of key decisions taken by the state cabinet during a meeting held the same day.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister elaborated on the key decisions to be implemented in the state, including renaming Pune's Lohgaon Airport as 'Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport, Pune.'

He further detailed other key decisions, including the inclusion of three Kunbi sub-castes in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list, and approval of the Shirur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Greenfield Expressway project, worth ₹1,486 crore.

Additional decisions included amendments to the GST Act to protect taxpayers' interests and the allocation of a plot in Bandra for cricketer Ajinkya Rahane to set up a well-equipped sports facility.