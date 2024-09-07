Pune: After being denied food, drunk driver rams truck into hotel | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pune: After being denied food, drunk driver rams truck into hotel

A video, which has gone viral, a trunk is seen being rammed into a hotel by damaging a few vehicles in its way of destruction. According to reports, a drunk driver left a trail of wreckage at a hotel in Pune after he was allegedly denied food on Friday night. However, when the hotel owner refused to give him food, the angry driver sat in his truck and started damaging the hotel building.

In a video recorded by a few men standing near Hotel Gokul in Hingangaon, the driver can be seen repeatedly ramming his truck into the hotel building. He also hit a car that was parked outside the hotel. Some men were also seen throwing stones at the truck to stop the driver. He eventually stopped when the wheels of the truck ceased to move.

The driver was eventually arrested. Police investigation underway.