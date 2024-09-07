Saturday, September 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Pune: After being denied food, drunk driver rams truck into hotel | WATCH

Pune: After being denied food, drunk driver rams truck into hotel | WATCH

According to reports, the driver was traveling from Solapur to Pune and stopped at Hotel Gokul. He then went inside and asked for food.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Pune Updated on: September 07, 2024 10:28 IST
Pune: After being denied food, drunk driver rams truck into
Image Source : INDIA TV Pune: After being denied food, drunk driver rams truck into hotel

A video, which has gone viral, a trunk is seen being rammed into a hotel by damaging a few vehicles in its way of destruction. According to reports, a drunk driver left a trail of wreckage at a hotel in Pune after he was allegedly denied food on Friday night. However, when the hotel owner refused to give him food, the angry driver sat in his truck and started damaging the hotel building. 

In a video recorded by a few men standing near Hotel Gokul in Hingangaon, the driver can be seen repeatedly ramming his truck into the hotel building. He also hit a car that was parked outside the hotel. Some men were also seen throwing stones at the truck to stop the driver. He eventually stopped when the wheels of the truck ceased to move.

The driver was eventually arrested. Police investigation underway.

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement