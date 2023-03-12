Sunday, March 12, 2023
     
Pune: 2 killed, 3 injured after car overturns multiple times on Pune-Solapur highway; CCTV footage emerges

As of now, there were no updates on what led to the accident but the locals claimed that overspeeding of the vehicle might cause the accident.

Published on: March 12, 2023 23:35 IST
Two young men were killed and three injured after the four-wheeler they were travelling met with a fatal accident on the Pune-Solapur highway on Sunday.

In the CCTV footage, the red-coloured Maruti Swift car can be seen moving in the air after the driver lost control of the car. According to the reports, the accident occurred near Swami Chinchwali village at around 12 pm.

The locals said two died on the spot while they took three others to a nearby hospital where they were undergoing treatment. 

Earlier today, a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus and a rickshaw collided at Kasturi Chowk in Hinjewadi. As per local media reports, at least two people were seriously injured in the accident.

