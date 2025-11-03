Pune: 13-year-old killed in leopard attack; villagers torch forest department office, block highway Villagers claimed they had alerted the forest department about the presence of the leopard earlier, but no swift action was taken. When Deputy Forest Officer Prashant Khade arrived at the scene, he was surrounded by angry villagers expressing their frustration over the department’s inaction.

Pune:

A 13-year-old boy was on Monday killed after being attacked by a leopard in Pune’s Shirur. The leopard was hiding in a sugarcane field and attacked the boy while he was playing. The child died on the spot and the leopard escaped before villagers rushed to the location.

The incident has sparked widespread anger among local residents. Following the incident, villagers accused the Forest Department of negligence and staged a road blockade on the Pune-Nashik National Highway, causing traffic to come to a standstill in both directions for over six hours. Agitated local villagers also set fire to the forest department office and vehicle.

Villagers claim forest department informed beforehand

Khade stated that permission has now been granted to neutralise the man-eating leopard terrorising the Pimparkhed area. Five sharpshooter teams have been deployed across the village, surrounding fields, and nearby forests to capture or eliminate the animal.

Deputy CM Shinde assures action

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed serious concern over the incident, stating that the matter would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. He assured that a high-level meeting would be convened within three to four days to find a permanent solution.

Victim's family refuses to conduct last rites

Victim Rohan Bombe’s family has declared that they will not perform the last rites until the government takes concrete action. More than 24 hours have passed since the attack, but the boy’s body remains at Manchar Sub-District Hospital.

The leopard continues to pose a threat in Manchar and surrounding villages.

Authorities have appealed to villagers to maintain peace, while police and forest officials remain on high alert.