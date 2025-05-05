Maharashtra accident: 35 passengers sustain injuries as bus overturns in Raigad district | VIDEO Local authorities and emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and carried out the rescue operations. All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, officials said.

Raigad (Maharashtra):

In a late-night mishap in Maharashtra's Raigad district, at least 35 people sustained injuries after a private bus overturned near Karnala. The incident occurred on Sunday night which triggered panic among passengers on board. No fatalities have been reported so far, as per officials.

Local authorities and emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and carried out the rescue operations, they said. All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, officials added.

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be officially confirmed, preliminary reports suggest the bus may have lost control while navigating a turn.

Further details to be added.