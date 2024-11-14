Pregnant woman has narrow escape after oxygen cylinder explodes inside ambulance in Jalgaon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Video grab of ambulance blast

A pregnant woman and her family in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district had a narrow escape on Wednesday evening after the engine of an ambulance caught fire and an oxygen cylinder exploded minutes later.

In the video which has gone viral, it can be seen that the ambulance catches fire and then goes up in a ball of flames, with sparks shooting several feet high. The explosion was so strong that windows of some nearby houses were also said to be shattered.

Due to the alertness of the driver who saw smoke, the pregnant woman and the family were saved. The engine of the ambulance caught fire after everyone had disembarked and an oxygen cylinder inside the vehicle exploded minutes later.

The incident took place on a flyover on a National Highway in the Dada Wadi area when the ambulance was ferrying the pregnant woman and her family from the Erandol government hospital to Jalgaon district hospital.