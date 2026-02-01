Praful Patel refutes media reports on appointment as NCP president: 'Baseless and lack any truth' Praful Patel has categorically denied reports of his appointment as NCP National President, insisting that no such decision has been made. His remarks come amid political chatter about a potential merger of NCP factions following Ajit Pawar’s death.

Mumbai:

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Praful Patel on Sunday firmly rejected media reports claiming that he had been appointed the party president following the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Calling the speculation baseless, he issued a clarification on X stating that no such decision had been taken by the organisation. In his post, Patel wrote, "I have noted a few reports circulating in the media regarding my appointment as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party. I wish to state with absolute clarity that these reports are totally baseless and lack any truth."

He emphasised that the NCP functions democratically and that a leadership decision of this scale can only be taken after comprehensive consultations. "The Nationalist Congress Party is a democratic institution. A decision of this magnitude will only be made by consulting our senior leadership and MLAs, engaging with our dedicated party office-bearers, and respecting the sentiments and collective will of all our party members. Being a national party, we follow the established process in these matters," Patel added.

Speculation swirls amid talk of possible NCP merger

The clarification comes at a time when whispers of a merger between the NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) have dominated political circles following the passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. On Saturday, Ajit Pawar's widow and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, becoming the first woman to hold this post in the state. She was chosen as the Legislative Party Leader and is set to assume the Deputy CM position that fell vacant after Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash in Baramati.

Sharad Pawar also dismisses merger rumours

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar also rubbished speculation of the two NCP factions uniting after Ajit Pawar's demise. When asked if he would consider aligning with the NDA in case of a merger, he responded, "This is all going on your side (media), there is nothing like that here."

