Porsche crash: Juvenile submits 300-word essay on road safety, weeks after JJB's order drew backlash

The juvenile accused was allegedly driving the car in an inebriated state in the Kalyani Nagar area in Pune.

Pune Porsche case: The 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche car crash that resulted in the deaths of two techies has complied with the bail conditions set by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) by submitting a 300-word essay on road safety. The essay was submitted to the JJB on Wednesday. The teenager had been released from an observation home last month after the Bombay High Court ruled that the orders remanding him to the facility were illegal.

Hours after the fatal accident in the city’s Kalyani Nagar area on May 19, the JJB had ordered that he be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather. It also asked the minor to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

Minor was driving car under influence of alcohol

According to the police, the minor was driving a Porsche car under the influence of alcohol when it rammed into a two-wheeler, killing two software engineers. Amid a nationwide outrage over his quick bail on lenient terms, the police moved JJB, seeking an amendment of the bail order. On May 22, the board ordered that the minor be sent to an observation home. The HC paved his release holding the orders illegal and stressed that the law regarding juveniles must be implemented fully.

Court grants bail to teen's father, grandfather

Earlier on Tuesday, a Pune court granted bail to the father and the grandfather of the juvenile involved in the Porsche car crash, in a case pertaining to the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver after the fatal accident in May. A Judicial Magistrate (First Class) granted bail to the 17-year-old boy's father Vishal Agarwal, a prominent builder, and his grandfather, who were arrested in May-end and are currently in judicial custody. While Agarwal, who was arrested on Tuesday by police of the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad township in a separate cheating case, would remain behind bars, the teen's grandfather is likely to step out of jail.

