Political rift deepens between Nitesh and Nilesh Rane, creating new tensions in Maharashtra A public feud between Nitesh and Nilesh Rane, sparked by Nitesh's controversial remarks about Shiv Sena, deepens the political divide in Maharashtra.

Mumbai:

In a dramatic turn of events, a feud has erupted between the sons of Maharashtra's veteran politician, Narayan Rane. The rift became public when Nitesh Rane, a BJP legislator, made a controversial statement about the state government, provoking a strong response from his elder brother, Nilesh Rane, a Shiv Sena legislator.

Nitesh Rane's controversial remarks

During a public rally in Dharashiv district, Nitesh Rane made a statement that seemed aimed at undermining the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. In his speech, Nitesh, addressing his supporters, claimed that "the leader of BJP is the true ruler of the state," effectively diminishing the influence of Shinde's faction in Maharashtra.

He further asserted, "No matter how much the Shinde Sena leaders try to flex their muscles in Dharashiv, everyone must remember that the real authority in this state rests with the BJP leader, the Chief Minister."

These remarks quickly drew backlash from Shiv Sena, with party leaders criticizing Nitesh for making such a divisive statement in public.

Nilesh Rane responds

The comments from his younger brother did not sit well with Nilesh Rane, who expressed his displeasure through social media. In a stern tweet, Nilesh warned Nitesh to be cautious with his words. He said, "Nitesh, you should be careful in what you say. While addressing the public, one must always consider the impact of their words. Speaking in public may seem easy, but it’s important to understand who benefits from such statements."

Nilesh also reminded his brother that they are part of the larger Maha Yuti (Grand Alliance) and must remain united, hinting that unnecessary political rhetoric could cause more harm than good.

Nitesh Rane hits back

In an unexpected twist, Nitesh Rane responded to his elder brother's tweet with a cheeky reply, mocking Shiv Sena leaders. He posted a message saying, “Nilesh ji, you are taxi-free now,” accompanied by a laughing emoji. This statement was clearly aimed at belittling the criticism from his brother, suggesting that he wouldn't engage in direct attacks on his sibling but would continue to target Shiv Sena leaders with verbal jabs.

Political fallout and growing tensions

This public exchange between the Rane brothers highlights the deepening divide within Maharashtra's political landscape. While Nitesh Rane is aligning himself with the BJP’s aggressive stance against the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, Nilesh seems to be taking a more conciliatory approach, emphasizing unity within the alliance.

The BJP, led by Devendra Fadnavis, has been seeking to assert its dominance over Maharashtra's politics, and Nitesh’s speech reflects this strategy. However, the remarks have further complicated the internal dynamics within the Rane family, raising questions about the future of their political collaboration.

As tensions continue to simmer, all eyes are on how the Rane brothers will manage their public and political differences. For now, their rivalry seems to have become a new chapter in the already volatile politics of Maharashtra.