'Political class showed mutual understanding': Mohan Bhagwat hails unity post-Pahalgam attack

Nagpur:

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday addressed the concluding event of the Karyakarta Vikas Varg for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers in Nagpur and said the political class showed mutual understanding and the society gave a message of unity after Operation Sindoor.

He added that the understanding displayed by the political class following the Pahalgam terror attack and the action taken by India later should continue and become a permanent feature.

"A barbaric attack occurred in Pahalgam. Terrorists came into our country and killed our citizens. Everyone was sad and angry and wanted punishment for the perpetrators. Action was indeed taken. In this connection, the capability and bravery of our army shone once again. The effectiveness of research in defence was proven. We all saw the firmness of the government and administration. We are also seeing the understanding and mutual cooperation of all political parties, forgetting all differences. If this becomes permanent and doesn't fade off as the issues get older, it will be a great relief to the country. Like we forgot all differences and rivalries in this atmosphere of patriotism, this scene of exemplary democracy should continue even in the time ahead. We all want this," he said.

After the April 22 massacre of tourists in Pahalgam, people were angry and wanted the culprits to be punished, and the action followed, he said in an indirect reference to Operation Sindoor, which saw Indian armed forces target terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK and the subsequent bombing of airbases in the neighbouring country in retaliatory strikes.

Once again referring to the May 7-10 India-Pakistan military conflict, he emphasised everyone saw the grit of the country's decision-makers in the action taken after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Without naming Pakistan, Bhagwat said, "Those who can't win a direct fight with India want to bleed our country by the policy of a thousand cuts and waging a proxy war."

Conversion is violence, says Bhagwat

Coming out strongly against religious conversion using force and pressure, the RSS leader noted it was not an act of violence.

"Conversion is violence. We are not against it when done by choice. But luring, forcing and pressurising is something we are against. By telling people that their ancestors were wrong, it is an insult of them. We are against such practices," he asserted.

"We are with you (in the fight against conversion),” Bhagwat said, referring to tribal leader and former Union minister Arvind Netam, who was the chief guest at the event.

Bhagwat cites a World War II incident

During World War II, Hitler bombarded London for nearly a month, expecting Britain to surrender. In response, Prime Minister Winston Churchill addressed the nation and later told Parliament the British would fight on the "seas and on the beaches".

Referring to this episode, Bhagwat remarked that Churchill had said society was the true lion, and he merely roared on its behalf.

The RSS leader observed that one person's gain can sometimes mean another's loss, and a lack of understanding between individuals may lead to dissatisfaction.

In the national interest, no group or class should come into conflict with another. Acting impulsively, engaging in unnecessary arguments, or taking the law into one's own hands was not in the country's interest, he stressed.

He reflected on the time when India was not independent, saying (British) rulers then encouraged divisions and supported disruptive elements, forcing ordinary people to take up the fight.

Today, however, he said, the government functions under the Constitution.

Bhagwat warns against the use of abusive language

Bhagwat warned against the use of abusive language and overreactions, stating some individuals deliver provocative speeches for personal gain.

"Our roots lie in unity, not in division," he said, adding that while people may speak different languages and follow different customs, unity stands above all differences. Bhagwat argued that the idea of ethnic differences among Indians was a misconception fostered by British colonial rule.