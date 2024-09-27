PM Modi to inaugurate Pune Metro online virtually on September 29: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The Metro line between Shivajinagar District Court and Swargate will be inaugurated on September 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Pune Metro line on Sunday, September 29. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Metro line between Shivajinagar District Court and Swargate in Pune. Besides inaugurating the corridor, PM Modi will also lay the foundation of the Swargate-Katraj Metro stretch on Sunday, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation added.

“Hon. PM Shri. Narendra Modi ji will be inaugurating the Shivajinagar District Court-Swargate stretch of Pune Metro and laying the foundation stone of Swargate-Katraj stretch virtually, on 29th September,” said Mohol on X.

Inauguration postponed due to Pune's weather

Notably, preparations were underway at SP College ground in Pune for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Thursday (September 26), but heavy rains disrupted the event which led to the cancellation of the PM’s scheduled visit. Following the cancellation, Supriya Sule, working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and Baramati MP, took a dig at the situation. She suggested that PM Modi could conduct the inauguration of the Pune Metro line online, noting that he has inaugurated the "same" project multiple times in the past.

However, her colleague and Pune NCP (SP) chief Prashant Jagtap had struck a belligerent note, warning that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders would open the Civil Court-Swargate Metro line for the public on Friday if the government failed to do so. Jagtap claimed that the Metro route was kept shut despite being ready only because the government was waiting for the PM to inaugurate it.

It should be mentioned here that the Prime Minister’s visit was initially planned for the inauguration of a new section of the Pune Metro, among other engagements. However, the unexpected downpour caused logistical challenges, prompting the cancellation on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

