PM Modi targets Sharad Pawar in Shirdi, asks what did he do for farmers: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a public meeting in Shirdi, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 7500 crores. Earlier, PM Modi also performed the Jal Pujan of Nilwande Dam and dedicated a canal network of the dam to the nation. While addressing the rally, the PM targeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was former Union Agriculture minister, for ignoring farmers' requirements.
PM Modi also distributes Ayushman cards and Svamitva cards to beneficiaries, in Shirdi before addressing a rally. PM Modi on Thursday began his Maharashtra tour by offering prayers at the famous Shri Saibaba temple in Shridi and inaugurated its new 'darshan queue complex'
TOP POINTERS OF HIS SPEECH:
- Some people have done politics in the name of farmers. A leader from Maharashtra has been the Agriculture Minister at the Center for many years. What has he done for the farmers? During his tenure, he collected Rs 3.5 lakh cr from farmers across the country in 7 years. Crores of paddy was purchased at MSP. Whereas, we have given Rs 13.5 lakh to the farmers in the last 7 years. When he (Sharad Pawar) was the Agriculture Minister, farmers had to go through middlemen for their own money. But our government decided to send the farmers' money directly to their accounts.
- The government's budget for the welfare of the poor increasing
- Today, with the blessings of Sai Baba, the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 7,500 crores has been laid and inaugurated.
- The work of Nilwande Dam, which Maharashtra has been waiting for for 5 decades, has also been completed. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to perform 'Jal Poojan' here..."
- We started PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, with the help of which Rs 2 lakh 60 thousand crores have been given to crores of small farmers across the country. Rs 26,000 crores has also been transferred directly into the bank accounts of small farmers of Maharashtra
- Our government is following the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. The highest priority of our double Indian government is the welfare of the poor. Today, when the country's economy is growing, the government's budget for the welfare of the poor is also increasing. Today 1.10 crores Ayushman cards are being given in Maharashtra...Free treatment has been given to the poor under the Ayushman Bharat scheme..."
- Before 2014, we used to hear corruption worth so many lakhs of crores, and scams worth so many lakhs of crores but now we hear development worth so many lakhs of crores.