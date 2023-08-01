Tuesday, August 01, 2023
     
Watch video: PM Modi shakes hands with Sharad Pawar, shares candid moment on stage in Pune

According to reports, Sharad Pawar did not entertain requests from members of the opposition INDIA alliance to not share stage with PM Modi.

Pune Updated on: August 01, 2023 13:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune. With him onstage was NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who did not entertain requests from members of the opposition INDIA alliance to not share stage with PM Modi. The I.N.D.I.A alliance members felt this won't be good optics for the opposition at a time when a united front is being put up against the BJP.

At a time when members of the opposition INDIA alliance are stitching up a front against the ruling government, the NCP supremo's presence in the award ceremony assumes significance. Notably, Ajit Pawar, who last month announced his support to the BJP-led Maharashtra government, left without meeting his uncle Sharad Pawar. According to reports, both leaders were on stage for about 75 minutes but did not meet each other.

