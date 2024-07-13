'Eight crore new jobs created in last 3-4 years silenced those spreading fake narratives': PM Modi in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects in Mumbai, said that eight crore new jobs have been created in India in the last 3 to 4 years adding this has silenced those spreading fake narratives on jobs.

"Small and big investors have welcomed our government's third term with enthusiasm, and people are aware that only the NDA government can provide stability. After taking oath for the third time, I had said that we will work three times faster, and we can see that happening today. These projects will help in improving the connectivity in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. These projects will also help in creating employment opportunities," said PM Modi.

Skill development and employment are needed, our government is working in this direction, he said.

"Maharashtra is a state that will play crucial role in making India 'viksit' (self-reliant). Maharashtra has the power of industry, agriculture and finance sector, and this has helped Mumbai become the financial hub (of India). Now, my aim is to make Maharashtra the world's big financial powerhouse," the Prime Minister said.

"My aim is to make Maharashtra world’s big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai global fintech capital. People are aware that only the NDA government can provide stability: PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai," PM Modi added.

