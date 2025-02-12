Mumbai Police arrests man for threat call to PM Modi's aircraft ahead of official foreign visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi emplanes Paris.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Chembur for allegedly making a threat call regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft. The call, received at the Mumbai Police control room on February 11, warned of a possible terrorist attack on the Prime Minister’s aircraft ahead of his official foreign visit.

Police investigation and arrest

Given the seriousness of the threat, Mumbai Police immediately alerted intelligence agencies and launched an investigation. "The individual responsible for the call was traced and taken into custody from the Chembur area. Preliminary investigations suggest that he is mentally ill," officials stated.

PM Modi’s France visit and global engagements

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in France, where he co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The summit brought together global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss advancements in artificial intelligence.

Following his arrival in Marseille, PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian diaspora and is scheduled to visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a key international project on nuclear fusion research. He will also pay tribute at the Mazargues War Cemetery, honouring Indian soldiers who fought in the World Wars.

Upcoming US visit

After concluding his visit to France, PM Modi is set to travel to the United States at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. This will be their first official meeting since Trump began his second term in office.