PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of mega projects worth Rs 56,100 crore in Maharashtra | Key Details

PM Modi on Saturday will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects worth about Rs 56,100 crore in Maharashtra's Washim, Mumbai and Thane. In Thane, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various urban development projects worth about Rs 32,800 crore. These will include the inauguration of the section from Aarey JVLR to BKC of Mumbai Metro Line 3 Phase 1.
Details of projects
- He will also lay the foundation stone of the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 12,200 crore. The total length of this project is 29 km with 20 elevated and two underground stations.
- PM will also lay the foundation stone of the elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane at a cost of about Rs 3,310 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity from South Mumbai to Thane.
- He will also participate in the foundation stone laying of the new Thane Municipal Corporation building to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 700 crore..
- In Washim, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of Rs 23,300 crore worth of initiatives related to the agriculture and animal husbandry sector.
- PM will disburse the 18th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, a financial assistance of Rs 20,000 crore to about 9.4 crore farmers will be transferred.
- The PM will also release the 5th instalment of Namo Shetkari Maha Samman Nidhi Yojana, under which about Rs 2,000 crore will be disbursed to beneficiaries.
- PM Modi will dedicate more than 7,500 projects worth about Rs 1,920 crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to the nation.
- PM Modi will dedicate 9,200 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with a combined turnover of about Rs 1,300 crore to the nation.
- The Banjara Heritage Museum, a symbol of the rich heritage of the Banjara community, will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.
- The PM will lay the foundation stone of Phase-1 of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) Project at a cost of about Rs 2,550 crore. The project involves the construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses and integrated utility infrastructure.