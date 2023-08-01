PM Modi flags off two more sections of Pune Metro: Check distance, connecting stations and route

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi flags off metro

PM flags off: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off metro trains marking the inauguration of services on the completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I, connecting Phugewadi to Civil Court and Garware College to Ruby Hall.

The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2016.

The new sections are from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station.

There are four stations in the 6.9 km stretch from Phugewadi to Civil Court, while seven stations are there in the 4.7 km stretch between Garware College and Ruby Hall.

According to an official statement, the new sections of the metro trains will connect places of Pune city like Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station.

“The inauguration is an important step towards realising the vision of the Prime Minister to provide the citizens with modern and environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems across the country,” the statement said.

Fare on routes

According to the officials, the minimum fare of the tickets will be Rs 10 and the maximum will stretch up to Rs 35.

The commuters will be able to travel from Vanaz to Ruby Hall for Rs 25 whereas the commutation from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court will cost Rs 20.

The students will be given 30 per cent discount on the tickets, the officials said, adding that people can avoid long queues by getting tickets through the WhatsApp ticketing system.

According to an official statement, the design of some of the metro stations on the route draws inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Metro Station and Deccan Gymkhana metro stations have a unique design resembling the headgear worn by soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - also known as “Mavala Pagadi.” The

Shivaji Nagar underground Metro station has a distinctive design which reminds of the forts built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” the statement said.

“Another unique feature is that the Civil Court metro station is one of the deepest metro stations in the country, having the deepest point at 33.1 m. The station roof is made in such a manner that direct sunlight falls on the platform,” it added.

