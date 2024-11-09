'MVA means corruption, scams of thousands of crores of rupees': PM Modi ahead of Maharashtra elections | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the poll rally in Maharashtra's Akola.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the poll rally in Maharashtra's Akola on Saturday (November 9). The PM said that Maharashtra stands firmly with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

PM Modi said, "This date of 9 November is very historic. On this day in 2019, the Supreme Court of the country gave its verdict on Ram Mandir. After the Supreme Court's decision, people of every religion showed great sensitivity. This feeling of nation first is a great strength of India."

"I have always enjoyed special blessings from people of Vidarbha," he added.

Congress-ruled states ATM of party’s ‘shahi parivar’: PM Modi

“We won’t let Maharashtra become the ATM of Congress,” Modi said, addressing a campaign rally in Akola for the November 20 state assembly elections. “I challenge the shahi parivar of Congress to prove if they ever visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s panchteerth,” Modi said.

Modi has coined the term panchteerth to denote Amedbkar birthplace in Mhow, the place in London where he stayed while studying in the UK, Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur where he embraced Buddhism, his ‘Mahaparinirvan Sthal’ in Delhi, and ‘Chaitya Bhoomi’ in Mumbai.

People of Haryana foiled the conspiracy of Congress by following the ‘Ek hai to safe hai’ (we are safe if we are united) mantra, Modi said.

“The Congress knows that it will be strengthened only if the country is weakened. The policy of that party is to pit one caste against the other,” he said. Modi said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra means corruption and scams of thousands of crores of rupees.

“In the 10 years from 2014 to 2024, Maharashtra has continuously blessed the BJP wholeheartedly. There is a reason behind Maharashtra's trust in BJP. The reason for this is the patriotism, political understanding and vision of the people of Maharashtra,” Modi said.

MVA means corruption: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "When you visit other villages and meet people if you see a family still living in a temporary house or hut, send his name and address to me. And assure him of a permanent house on my behalf. 'Mere liye aap hi Modi hain'. You promise him, and I will fulfil the promise."

When will Maharashtra vote?

Polls to the 288-member assembly will he held on November 20 and results will be declared three days later on November 23.