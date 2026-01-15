Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Elections: What happened in Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls in the last elections Maharashtra Municipal Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats ending the long-standing dominance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which bagged 35 seats in 2017.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation went to poll today, January 15, with result is set to be announced on January 16. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election is going to witness a high-voltage contest between BJP, NCP and Shinde Sena. The key contestants this time are Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) Yogesh Behl and Vaishali Ghodekar and BJP’s Aparna Doke, Mai Dhore, Shakuntala Darade, Rahul Jadhav and Nitin Kalje.

What happened in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation election in 2017

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation election was held on February 21, a total of 65.35 per cent votes casted. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats ending the long-standing dominance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which bagged 35 seats. Shiv Sena won 9 seats, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)- one seat, Others / Independents- 5. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 37.11 per cent of the total votes casted, NCP- 28.65 per cent, SS- 16.54 per cent.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation election result is set to be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

The BJP is contesting 136 wards in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is fielding candidates in 89 wards. The alliance has not put up candidates in wards 145, 167, 211, and 212, and is witnessing friendly contests in wards 34, 173, and 225. On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting 164 wards, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 52 wards, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 12 wards. This alliance has no candidates in wards 107, 211, and 226, while friendly fights are underway in wards 140, 143, 175, and 179. Meanwhile, the Congress–VBA–RSPS alliance has not fielded candidates in 26 wards.