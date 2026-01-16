Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Lotus is blooming; BJP leads in 42 seats BJP is leading over 40 seats in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The key contestants this time are Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) Yogesh Behl and Vaishali Ghodekar and BJP’s Aparna Doke, Mai Dhore, Shakuntala Darade, Rahul Jadhav and Nitin Kalje.

In the last municipal election in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 77 seats ending the long-standing dominance of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which bagged 35 seats. Shiv Sena won 9 seats, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)- one seat, Others / Independents- 5. As per the poll percentage, BJP obtained 37.11 per cent of the total votes casted, NCP- 28.65 per cent, SS- 16.54 per cent.

The election results of 29 municipal corporations that include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna will be announced on January 16.