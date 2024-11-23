Parli Assembly Election Result LIVE: NCP vs NCP will wrestle to win seat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parli Assembly Election Result

Parli Assembly Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am on Saturday. Parli is one of the constituencies which went to poll on November 20. In the last Assembly election in 2019, NCP's Dhananjay Panditrao Munde won the Parli seat by defeating BJP's Pankaja Munde.

Parli Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, NCP's Dhananjay Panditrao Munde won the Parli seat with a massive margin of 30,701 votes. He was polled 1,22,114 votes with a vote share of 54.45 per cent. He defeated BJP candidate Pankaja Gopinath Munde, who got 91,413 votes (40.76%). Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi candidate Bhimrao Munja Satpute stood third with 4,713 votes (2.1%). The total number of valid votes polled was 2,24,272.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Pankaja Gopinath Munde won the Parli seat on the BJP ticket with a margin of 25,895 votes. She was polled 96,904 votes with a vote share of 49.56%. He defeated NCP candidate Dhananjay Panditrao Munde, who got 71,009 votes (36.32%). Congress candidate TP Munde stood third with 14,940 votes (7.64%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,95,534.

Parli legislative assembly constituency had a total of 3,06,710 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 2,24,272 or 73.12 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 2,74,439 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,95,534 or 71.25 per cent.