Operation Tiger in Maharashtra: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs may switch to Shinde camp, Raut refutes claims

What is Operation Tiger in Maharashtra?

After a dismal performance in the recent Assembly elections in Maharashtra, there is growing unrest within the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Amid these developments, media reports suggest that six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray camp are in touch with the Eknath Shinde camp of Shiv Sena and may soon switch sides. In this regard, the Eknath Shinde camp is allegedly making a strategic political move, named 'Operation Tiger,' to facilitate this transition.

Moreover, Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is claiming that some MPs of Uddhav Thackeray are in touch with him and will join Shiv Sena when the time is right.

Sanjay Raut refutes claims

In the meantime, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut refuted these claims of Shinde, saying sarcastically that not six but nine MPs will go to Eknath Shinde's party, but there is no truth in this. "Just yesterday our party office was inaugurated in the Parliament, and all our MPs were present there," he said.

He also stated that instead of worrying about 'Operation Tiger', Shinde should worry about himself because Shinde Shiv Sena is being humiliated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) every day. "Fadanvis is operating them daily, and Shinde is like an appendix in the stomach of Shiv Sena-BJP, and he should worry about when he will be thrown out," he said.

Shinde Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mahske replied to Sanjay Raut and said that he should worry about himself, as Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has become like piles.

What is Operation Tiger?

It should be noted that 'Operation Tiger' is a hot topic in Maharashtra's political circles, and there is speculation that several leaders from the Thackeray faction and Congress may join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena under this operation. Several reports also claim that preparations for the operation are complete, and six MPs from the Uddhav faction could officially switch allegiance soon.

If 'Operation Tiger' is successful, six out of nine MPs from the Uddhav camp could join the Shinde faction. Some other reports further suggested that efforts are underway to complete this transition before the next session of Parliament.

Why are Shiv Sena MPs planning to leave the Thackeray camp?

At this time, the Mahayuti government, led by Shinde and supported by the BJP, is in a strong position to rule the state for the next five years, and several MPs fear an uncertain future if they remain with the Thackeray faction. One of their concerns is access to funds, which may become difficult outside the ruling alliance. Moreover, as the Mahayuti or NDA is in power at both the state and central levels, aligning with Shinde is seen as a politically advantageous move.

What happened in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections?

In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the state saw a massive turnaround by the Shinde Sena in the political arena. After a weak performance in Lok Sabha Elections earlier, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena bounced back during the Assembly polls, winning 57 seats and strengthening their position in the Mahayuti alliance. However, the Shiv Sena UBT managed to bag only 20 seats.