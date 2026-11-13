One killed after massive fire engulfs Anantara Hotel in Nagpur's Bazargaon

Nagpur:

One person was killed in a massive fire at Anantara Hotel in Nagpur's Bazargaon. As per preliminary report, a massive fire broke out last night at a hotel in Bazargaon, located on the Nagpur-Amravati National Highway. Within a short time, the entire hotel was engulfed in flames. During the incident, smoke filled one of the hotel rooms, leading to the death of an individual due to suffocation.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Sadashivrao Bande, a resident of Amravati district; he was employed as a Mandal Officer at the Anjangaon Surji Tehsil office in Amravati. Upon receiving information, six fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighters worked hard to douse the fire. The exact cause of the fire at the hotel is not yet known; the police and the fire department are currently investigating.



Similar incident: Four killed, two injured after massive fire engulfs shoe factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Four people were killed and two others injured after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Phase-I, in Delhi earlier on October 31. All six victims were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where four were declared brought dead, while the two injured are currently undergoing treatment. According to DCP (Outer District) Vikram Singh, police received information about the fire and immediately dispatched beat staff and a team to the spot. The police personnel reached the factory as first responders, and rescue operations began soon after fire tenders arrived.

The firefighting and rescue operation continued for a considerable duration and was still underway, the DCP said. Police personnel have also been deployed at the spot during the night as authorities continue to monitor the situation. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the incident are awaited.

In a statement, the Delhi Fire Service said a total of six people were rescued from the factory in an unconscious state and were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment, where four of them were declared dead on arrival, while the other two are undergoing treatment. Further search and rescue operations are being carried out at the factory, they said. Man sets house on fire in Jahangirpuri

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