Nagpur violence: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis vows to recover damage costs from rioters Speaking on the Nagpur violence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the government will recover the cost of property damage caused during the clashes by the rioters.

Violence in Nagpur which erupted on March 17 left widespread damage to property, stone-pelting and arson across several parts of the city. Speaking on this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the government will recover the cost of property damage caused during the clashes by the rioters.

“If the perpetrators of violence fail to compensate, their properties will be seized and sold to recover the losses,” he said, stressing strict action against those who attacked police officers during the unrest.

104 individuals who engaged in clashes identified

Fadnavis said that 104 accused in the Nagpur violence have been identified following an analysis of CCTV footage and video recordings and action has been initiated against 92 people, including 12 minors, as per the law.

“Such an incident has not happened after 1992, those who attacked the police will not be spared, there is a Malegaon connection, their leaders are connected to Malegaon, wherever there is a need for a bulldozer, the bulldozer will also be used, this is Maharashtra, it works in its own way, wherever there is a need for a bulldozer, the bulldozer will also be used,” the Maharashtra CM said.

Don’t know what Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said: Fadnavis

The Maharashtra CM said that he is not aware of what statement his Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has given about the violence, however, he said that for those who are patriots and good people, the government is with them.

“Those who will engage in anti-social activities, violence and try to create a divide in the society we will not spare them,” Fadnavis added.