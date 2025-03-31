Oil tanker falls off bridge after losing control in Maharashtra’s Palghar, driver injured A large quantity of kerosene spilled on the service road, prompting the authorities to divert the traffic on it for a couple of hours.

Palghar: An oil tanker carrying kerosene fell from a bridge in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday, disrupting traffic on the service road below for a few hours. The tanker driver was injured in the accident that was reported in the Manor area on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, official from Kasa police station told news agency PTI.

Citing preliminary information, the official said the driver lost control of the tanker on a bridge, causing the vehicle to crash into a sidewall and plunge onto the service road.

The personnel from the disaster management cell and the local fire brigade subsequently cleaned the road, the official said. The injured tanker driver has been admitted to a local hospital, he added.