Maharashtra: NSG deployed for the first time in Gadchiroli for major anti-Naxal operation in region

Gadchiroli:

In a significant development, the National Security Guard (NSG) has been deployed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli to support anti-Naxal operations in the region. This marks the first time the elite force has been involved in such operations in the region. Notably, Gadchiroli in the state's Vidarbha region is among the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas of the country.

The NSG, known for its expertise in counter-terrorism and high-risk operations, has been deployed to bring a new level of tactical capability to the anti-Naxal efforts in Gadchiroli. The deployment is expected to bolster the existing security apparatus and enhance the effectiveness of operations against Naxalite groups in the area, as per officials.

12 Naxalites surrendered in Gadchiroli

Earlier on June 6, as many as twelve hardcore Naxalites, carrying a collective reward of more than Rs 1 crore, laid down their arms and surrendered in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli district. Talking to reporters on the occasion, the CM said the surrender of Naxalites shows they have lost trust in the outlawed movement.

Fadnavis visited remote Kawande village, located on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, becoming the first CM to enter this remote Naxal-affected region, the government said in a release.

Naxalism will be eliminated by March 2026: Fadnavis

During the visit, 12 dreaded Naxalites laid down their sophisticated weapons and surrendered. The CM presented them with a copy of the Constitution and symbolised their return to mainstream society, it said. Fadnavis announced that 28 Maoists had been killed, 31 arrested and 44 surrendered in the past 18 months, which is a record. "Naxalism will be eliminated by March 2026," he declared.

Asserting that the surrender of ultras in his presence was a message to their colleagues, the CM said those laying down arms want to join the mainstream and be loyal to the country and the Constitution. "The back of Naxalism is broken. There are very few active Naxals in Maharashtra. This is a message to the remaining rebels to surrender or face action. They will be arrested or neutralised. If they surrender, they will be rehabilitated as per government policy," he said.

