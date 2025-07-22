Non-cognizable case against Pune woman who lodged false rape complaint, police uncover elaborate hoax A Pune IT professional faces legal action after police uncovered her fabricated rape complaint, exposing serious discrepancies and a false claim.

Pune:

A 22-year-old IT professional from Pune is facing severe legal repercussions after police investigations revealed she allegedly fabricated a rape complaint against a man she claimed posed as a delivery agent. The action comes two weeks after Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar publicly stated the complaint was an attempt to mislead the authorities.

Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil confirmed that the woman has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 212 (providing false information), Section 217 (false information to public servant regarding an offence), Section 228 (fabricating evidence), and Section 229 (false evidence).

The case, initially registered as a non-cognizable offence, may lead to more serious charges as police work to ascertain the woman's motive behind the elaborate false claim. This incident, police emphasise, highlights the critical need for thorough fact-checking before registering serious cases, underscoring the harm false complaints inflict on the accused and the broader undermining of justice for genuine survivors.

The fabricated allegations and extensive investigation

On July 3, the woman had lodged a complaint alleging that on July 2, a man, pretending to deliver bank documents, forcibly entered her flat. She claimed he then sprayed an unknown substance to render her unconscious, sexually assaulted her, took a selfie using her phone, and posted a threatening message warning her against disclosing the incident.

In response to her complaint, Pune police launched a citywide probe involving over 500 personnel. This extensive investigation included analysing CCTV footage from more than 500 cameras and detaining the accused man for questioning, who was later released.

Discrepancies emerge in police probe

The police investigation, however, found numerous discrepancies in the woman's account. It was established that the two individuals were at the woman's flat between 7:30 PM and 8:45 PM on the day of the supposed incident. Crucially, the probe found no evidence of forced entry into the apartment, no trace of any sedative spray, and no signs of physical assault.

Further investigation revealed that the man was not a stranger but had been known to the woman for over a year, having met at a community event. They were reportedly in regular contact. A police officer stated, "The selfie was taken with mutual consent, and the message was edited and posted after the man left the flat."

This case serves as a stark reminder of the serious consequences of filing false police reports, which not only divert valuable law enforcement resources but also can severely damage an innocent person's reputation and credibility.