'No flights will shift from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has opposed the proposal to shift international flights from Mumbai Airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport next summer, saying "no flights would be moved out of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport." According to sources in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Fadnavis has written to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, conveying his opposition to the proposed move.

"There is no proposal to transfer flights from Mumbai airport to the new Navi Mumbai airport. Both airports will continue to operate according to their respective capacities and play an important role in meeting the growing demands of the aviation sector," the Chief Minister said.

CM's alternative plan

In his letter to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation regarding this matter, the Maharashtra Chief Minister has also proposed an alternative plan for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at the Mumbai airport.

According to Fadnavis, Terminal 1B should be constructed first; subsequently, the flights and operations from Terminal 1A should be shifted to 1B, after which the old Terminal 1A can be demolished. This approach would allow airport operations to continue uninterrupted during the construction phase.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), a central government body, owns a 26 per cent stake in Mumbai airport, while the remaining 74 per cent is held by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL).

Mumbai airport's plan for international flights

Notably, the operator of the Mumbai airport had planned to shift flights to 14 international destinations—including Bahrain, Doha, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait, Muscat, and Riyadh—to the Navi Mumbai airport, starting from the summer of next year. Airlines had also raised objections to the proposal.

MIAL initially planned to implement the partial shifting of international operations from October 25 and later deferred the deadline till March 2027 following concerns raised by various foreign airlines about the transition plan.

At the same time, Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and Akasa Air jointly with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) have announced shifting their international operations to NMIA in a phased manner in the coming months.

CSMIA (Mumbai airport) has the capacity to handle around 55 million passengers annually. After redevelopment of T1 and T2, the total capacity will increase to 65 mppa. The renovation of T1 is estimated to be completed by 2030.

One of the country's busiest airports, it has two terminals -- T1 and T2. T1 handles domestic operations, while international flights operate from T2.

Also Read

Mumbai bans rockets and aerial fireworks until November 25 after surge in fire incidents