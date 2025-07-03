No bike taxis in Mumbai? Transport Minister finds out the truth himself, here's how Sarnaik used the Rapido app to book a ride from Mantralaya to Dadar under a different name. Within ten minutes, a bike arrived at the pick-up location, confirming that such services were indeed functioning.

Mumbai:

Despite being informed by a senior official that illegal bike taxis were not operational in Mumbai, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik decided to verify the claim himself — by booking a ride through an app.

Sarnaik used the Rapido app to book a ride from Mantralaya to Dadar under a different name. Within ten minutes, a bike arrived at the pick-up location, confirming that such services were indeed functioning in the city despite the official denial.

No action taken against rider

“I am the Transport Minister. These rules are for your benefit,” Sarnaik told the visibly surprised rider after revealing his identity. “You came here, for that I am giving you Rs 500,” he added. However, the rider declined to accept the money.

The Minister clarified that no action would be taken against the rider. “We will not gain anything by filing a case against a poor person like you. But the people behind the illegal operation should be punished. That is our intention,” he said.

No approval for app-based bike aggregator yet

Currently, the Maharashtra government has not granted official approval to any app-based bike aggregator to operate in the state. Under the newly announced e-bike policy, only companies adhering to specific norms are allowed to operate in cities with populations above one lakh. However, since the rules have not yet been formally notified, these services remain illegal.

Earlier, when Sarnaik asked a senior transport department official to confirm whether such illegal bike taxi services were active, the official replied officially that there were no unauthorised bike taxi apps operating in Mumbai or other cities.

Last month, the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner's office had lodged an FIR against Rapido and Uber at the Azad Maidan police station for allegedly operating bike taxis illegally.