Nine people rescued so far by NDRF in Pune building collapse case, more are still trapped under debris

Pune:

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is actively engaged in Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) operations at the building collapse site in Moshi, Pune. Under the guidance of SB Singh, Commandant, 05 Battalion NDRF, and under the on-site supervision of Pravin Dhat, Assistant Commandant, NDRF personnel have been working tirelessly throughout the night to rescue trapped victims.

Nine people rescued so far

As of 9 July 2026, the NDRF team along with other stakeholders has rescued nine persons alive from the collapsed structure. According to information received from local residents, few more persons are still suspected to be trapped beneath the debris. Search and rescue operations are continuing with full intensity using specialized rescue equipment and technical search methods. Every effort is being made to locate and rescue the remaining victims at the earliest.

NDRF is working in close coordination with the local administration and all concerned agencies to ensure a swift and effective response.The development comes as a three-storey building located over a waste-to-energey plant at Moshi in the district collapsed after a huge mound of garbage crashed onto it on Wednesday afternoon, officials said, adding that seven of the 18 people trapped under the rubble have been rescued so far.

Efforts were underway to rescue the estimated 11 individuals

Efforts were underway to rescue the estimated 11 individuals who remain trapped, officials said late at night. Employees of Antony Lara Renewable Energy, which operates the 14MW power plant in collaboration with the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), were among those trapped, an official said.

The Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, in a press release, said 23 people were believed to be trapped in the debris initially, and five of them managed to come out safely. A rescue operation was then launched to extricate others. "The operation was jointly carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army, the Municipal Fire Brigade, the PMRDA Fire Brigade, and the police administration. After sustained efforts, seven more persons were rescued safely by 8 pm," it said.

Rescue operations continue on war footing

Rescue operations were continuing on a war footing to evacuate the remaining people, it added. Moshi Pradhikaran is a planned neighbourhood in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city near Pune. "The building stood next to a mountain-like pile of legacy (old) waste. Prima facie, it appears that due to heavy rains, the waste mound became loose and collapsed onto the building like a landslide," said Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi. The incident took place around 1.45 pm, another official said.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, who visited the site in the evening, said contact could be established with three of those trapped. "But the rubble has fallen on their legs and efforts are underway to remove it and bring them out. All agencies are working in coordination, and we are hopeful of completing the rescue operation by Thursday morning," Mahajan said.

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