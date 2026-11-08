Mumbai court convicts Dr Adnanali Sarkar in ISIS terror module case, awards six-year sentence

Mumbai:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured the conviction of Dr Adnanali Sarkar in the Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module case. A Special Court in Mumbai convicted Sarkar, listed as accused number five in the case, under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The court sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for a maximum period of six years and imposed a fine of Rs 65,000, according to an NIA press release issued on November 7, 2026. The case, registered as RC-02/2023/NIA/MUM, relates to an alleged conspiracy by members of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to threaten India's unity, integrity, security and sovereignty. The NIA said its investigation had exposed a larger conspiracy involving international linkages and foreign-based ISIS handlers.

What did the NIA investigation reveal?

According to the agency, the case was registered by the NIA Mumbai branch on June 28, 2023, on its own motion, following information received from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The investigation uncovered an alleged conspiracy involving ISIS members and their activities in India. The agency said the accused were involved in propagating the extremist ideology of ISIS, recruiting individuals, raising funds for terrorist activities and circulating propaganda material.

The investigation also identified the circulation of ISIS propaganda magazines, including 'Voice of Hind' and 'Voice of Khurasan', as part of the alleged activities.

Six accused were chargesheeted in the case

The NIA chargesheeted six accused in the case. Apart from Dr Adnanali Sarkar, the accused named in the agency's press release were:

Tabish Nasser Siddiqui

Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, also known as Labalhai

Sharjeel Shaikh

Aakif Ateeque Nachan

Zubair Noor Mohammad Shaikh, also known as Abu Nusaibah

Dr Adnanali Sarkar

The Special Court framed charges against all six accused under the provisions mentioned in the chargesheet. The NIA said all six accused were in judicial custody.

Trial against five other accused to continue

While the court convicted Dr Adnanali Sarkar, the trial against the remaining five accused will continue, according to the NIA statement.

The conviction marks a development in the agency's investigation into the alleged ISIS-linked conspiracy in Maharashtra. The NIA had described the case as involving an organised network with international connections, recruitment activities, fundraising and the circulation of extremist propaganda.

(With inputs from ANI)

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