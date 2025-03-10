New York-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai due to bomb threat Bomb threat: There were 322 people, including 19 crew members, in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft.

Bomb threat: An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was forced to return mid-air following a bomb threat on Monday morning. The aircraft, carrying more than 320 people, landed safely at Mumbai and is undergoing mandatory checks by the security agencies.

Bomb threat note was found in lavatory of plane

"A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board," Air India said in a statement.

As per the news agency PTI sources, there was a bomb threat and a note was found in one of the lavatories of the plane. There were 322 people, including 19 crew members in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, one of the sources said.

According to the airline, the flight landed safely back in Mumbai at 1025 am (local time).

Aircraft undergoing mandatory checks

"The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks by security agencies, and Air India is extending its full cooperation to the authorities," it said.

The flight has been rescheduled to operate at 5 am on March 11 and all passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, meals, and other assistance until then, the airline said. "Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our passengers by this disruption. As always, Air India accords the highest priority to the safety of passengers and crew," the spokesperson added.