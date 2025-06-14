NEET UG 2025 fraud: CBI nabs two for duping aspirants with promise of rigging scores The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two individuals from Maharashtra — Sandeep Shah of Solapur and Salim Patel of Navi Mumbai — for allegedly duping NEET UG 2025 aspirants by falsely promising to manipulate their exam scores.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons for allegedly duping NEET UG 2025 aspirants and their parents by promising to manipulate their examination scores in exchange for large sums of money, the agency said on Saturday. The scam, which falsely invoked connections with officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA), was exposed following a detailed investigation and coordinated arrests in Maharashtra.

Case details and accused identified

The CBI registered a case on June 9, 2025, against Sandeep Shah from Solapur and Salim Patel from Navi Mumbai, along with unknown others, for cheating and criminal conspiracy. The accused allegedly targeted NEET candidates with low scores, assuring them that they could increase their marks through internal manipulation - an offer contingent upon a payment of Rs 90 lakh per candidate, later negotiated to Rs 87.5 lakh.

Modus operandi and luring students

Investigators revealed that the accused held meetings with parents at Hotel ITC Grand Central in Parel, Mumbai. During these meetings, the accused claimed they had access to senior officials within the NTA and could tamper with NEET UG 2025 results. They even assured parents that candidates would receive their inflated marks six hours before the official result declaration.

Link to admission consultancies and hawala network

The investigation also uncovered links between the accused and others running admission consultancy firms in Navi Mumbai and Pune. A forensic analysis of mobile phones recovered from the accused revealed incriminating evidence, including candidate details, roll numbers, admit cards, scanned OMR sheets, and hawala-based financial transaction records.

Arrests and court proceedings

Sandeep Shah was arrested in Mumbai on June 9, while his accomplice Salim Patel was apprehended a day later in Sangli District, Maharashtra. Both were presented before the special CBI Court in Mumbai, which initially granted them police custody until June 13. This remand was later extended until June 16 to facilitate further investigation.

No involvement of NTA officials found

The CBI has clarified that no government officials or NTA personnel were involved in the scam. The accused falsely claimed to have contacts within the NTA to deceive parents and gain their trust. The agency continues to probe the wider network behind the fraudulent operation. With leads pointing to a broader network involving consultancy firms and financial intermediaries, the CBI’s investigation is ongoing. Authorities are working to identify more victims and determine the full extent of the scam.