'In my next life, I want to be born as your child': NEET aspirant ends life after recording video for mother

Mumbai:

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Maharashtra's Hingoli district allegedly died by suicide days after appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination which prompted police to investigate whether there was any link between the incident and the highly competitive medical entrance test. The deceased, identified as Sushil Dhage, was a resident of Ashtavinayak Nagar in Hingoli city. According to officials, he allegedly jumped into a well on Wednesday morning. Authorities said a video recorded by the teenager shortly before his death has become a key part of the ongoing investigation.

Student recorded video message before death

Police said Sushil recorded a 33-second video on his mobile phone addressed to his mother before taking the extreme step. "I am going to commit suicide, and you (mother) should not take tension. In my next life, I want to be born as your child. Be with Sumedh. I am sorry." The emotional message has left family members and local residents in shock.

Family raises concerns over NEET re-examination

During the preliminary inquiry, family members reportedly informed police that Sushil had found the NEET-UG re-test paper difficult. Based on their statement, investigators are examining whether exam-related stress may have played any role in the incident. Officials clarified that no direct connection between the examination and the student's death has been established so far. A detailed investigation is currently underway. Police have registered an accidental death report and are collecting evidence as part of the probe.

What the police said

An official from Hingoli City Police Station said the family's complaint mentions the NEET re-examination and that all aspects are being looked into. According to the police, investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and trying to ascertain whether there was any relationship between the re-test and the student's decision.

NEET re-test held amid paper leak controversy

The NEET-UG re-examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 21 after the cancellation of the earlier examination held on May 3. The decision came amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of a question paper leak. More than 22 lakh candidates were expected to appear for the national-level medical entrance examination, making it one of the country's largest competitive tests.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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