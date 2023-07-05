Ajit Pawar with support of 35 MLAs approaches EC, stakes claim for original NCP, party symbol

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP leader Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra NCP Tussle: Senior party leader Ajit Pawar in a show of strenght on Wednesday approached the Election Commission (EC) and staked claim for the original Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and party symbol. In a show of strength earlier today, Ajit Pawar who rebelled against uncle and party patriarch Sharad Pawar, displayed the support of 35 MLAs out of total 53.

Sources have said that the Election Commission has received a petition from Ajit Pawar staking claim to Nationalist Congress Party and party symbol. The commission has also received a caveat from Jayant Patil that they have initiated disqualification process against 9 MLAs.

Meanwhile, fearing poaching, NCP leaders of the Ajit Pawar faction are being moved to Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra.

Ajit Pawar has also hit out at Sharad Pawar for portraying him as a villian in the party. In a statement, he said, "You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics - BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise...You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings... The other day, he went to YB Chavan memorial... I have also been there... but you are 83, aren't you going to stop?... Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life."

