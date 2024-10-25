Friday, October 25, 2024
     
  4. NCP releases second candidate list: Nawab Malik’s daughter Sana Malik to contest from Anushakti Nagar

Ajit Pawar has unveiled the NCP's second candidate list for the upcoming elections, highlighting Sana Malik's contest from Anushakti Nagar and key matchups against UBT Shiv Sena candidates.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2024 10:24 IST
Sana Malik
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sana Malik

In a pivotal move for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Ajit Pawar has announced the second list of candidates for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), highlighting strategic contenders in key constituencies. Among the prominent names is Sana Malik, the daughter of former minister Nawab Malik, who will contest from Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai.

The list also features Zeeshan Siddiqui, who is set to challenge Varun Sardesai of the UBT Shiv Sena from Bandra East. Additionally, Sanjay Kaka Patil, a former BJP MP who recently joined the NCP, will run from the Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal constituency against Rohit Patil, son of the late NCP leader R. R. Patil.

Another significant candidate, Pratap Chikhalikar, who previously lost the Lok Sabha elections from Nanded, has been nominated to contest from Loha. Nishikant Patil is expected to take on NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil in Islampur, further intensifying the competition within the party ranks.

The NCP has now announced a total of 45 candidates as part of its strategy to bolster its presence in crucial regions. This comes on the heels of the first list, which featured 38 candidates, indicating the party's proactive approach in the run-up to the elections.

Additionally, Sunil Tingre has been nominated from Wadgaon Sheri in Pune, and Dnyaneshwar Katke, the former Pune district chief of the Uddhav Thackeray-led NCP (SP), will represent Shrirur.

As the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, comprising the NCP, BJP, and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, prepares for the elections, speculation surrounds Nawab Malik’s political ambitions, particularly regarding the Mankhurd Shivajinagar seat where he may face Abu Azmi.

With elections scheduled for November 20 and vote counting on November 23, the NCP's candidate lineup is expected to significantly influence the political landscape in Maharashtra, setting the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle.

