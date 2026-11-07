NCP merger would have happened in February if Ajit Pawar were alive: Sunil Tatkare's big claim

The two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would have merged in February this year if Ajit Pawar were alive, Sunetra Pawar faction's leader Sunil Tatkare has revealed. His remarks amid a viral video that showed Praful Patel meeting NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar at a hospital, fueling speculations of a merger again.

Tatkare, who is NCP's Maharashtra unit chief, made the remarks on Friday, while speaking to reporters in Mumbai. "Ajit dada had told me about the merger discussions and how they would be finalised," Tatkare said, as cited by news agency PTI.

Ajit Pawar, a former deputy chief minister and NCP president, had lost his life on January 28 in a plane crash at his hometown Baramati in Pune district. After his unfortunate death, Sunetra Pawar was made NCP's chief and was appointed as the deputy chief minister.

The Praful Patel-Sharad Pawar meeting

The buzz about a possible merger of NCP's two factions has been going on for a while. The speculations were fueled again on Friday, with Patel meeting Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on late Thursday night. A video has gone viral in which the two could be heard discussing a possible meeting after November 10.

85-year-old Pawar was admitted to the hospital for a chest infection.

Later, Patel said he met Pawar to enquire about his health and they only discussed the state politics. He clarified that no discussions were held regarding a merger. When asked by reporters about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to Pawar, Patel said the PM must have enquired about the veteran leader's health.

The merger plan of the NCP factions

Sources have told India TV that the NCP faction led by Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel are favouring a merger, adding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also wants the NCP(SP) to become part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, they said Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar are against the proposal.

Sources said Thursday's meeting between Patel and Pawar focussed on a merger, with the former conveying PM Modi's message to the latter. NCP(SP) has eight members in the Lok Sabha and it could boost the NDA's numbers in the Lower House. And if the NCP(SP)'s departure from the INDIA bloc could deal a setback to the opposition alliance.

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